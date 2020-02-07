The Wuhan coronavirus outbreak continues to hit new milestones, now reaching over 30,000 infections in China.

Over the last 24 hours, 3,151 new infections have been reported across the country, bringing the total for the outbreak up to 31,211 infections, according to official data from 9:46 am on Friday morning.

The death toll shot up by another 73 people on Thursday, bringing that total up to 637 deaths.

While Hubei province continues to account for most of these figures (22,112 infections and 618 deaths), two other provinces in China have now reported over 1,000 confirmed cases, Guangdong (1,018) and Zhejiang (1006).

Meanwhile, there have been more than 200 cases of the virus reported elsewhere in the world. You can see a breakdown below:

(EX-GREATER CHINA) Japan 45

Singapore 30

Thailand 25

South Korea 23

Australia 15

Malaysia 14

Germany 13

US 12

Vietnam 12

France 6

UAE 5

Canada 5

India 3

Philippines 3

UK 3

Russia 2

Italy 2

Belgium 1

Spain 1

Cambodia 1

Sri Lanka 1

Finland 1

Nepal 1

Sweden 1 — Shanghaiist.com (@shanghaiist) February 6, 2020



In brighter news, the number of those who have recovered from the virus and have been released from the hospital also continues to rise rapidly, increasing by 389 on Thursday to 1,542 overall.