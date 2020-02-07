In addition to building new hospitals from scratch, Wuhan is also busy converting existing public facilities into treatment centers for the large and growing number of coronavirus patients facing the city.

The first of these “shelter hospitals” has already opened in the city’s International Convention and Exhibition Center, providing 1,600 beds to patients.

As seen from photos posted above, the temporary hospital features large rooms filled with rows of beds. The facility is for treating those with mild coronavirus symptoms.

Wuhan plans to establish a total of 11 of these “shelter hospitals,” converting sports centers, exhibition halls, and gymnasiums to provide more than 10,000 beds in total.

Such facilities are much needed as deaths and infections remain on the rise in Wuhan. So far, the virus has infected 31,223 people in China and killed 637 — 11,618 of those cases and 478 of those deaths come from Wuhan alone.