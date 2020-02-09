The British royal family has been through a fair bit of drama lately and with Prince Harry and Meghan stepping down from public life (and receiving therapy), they’ve found themselves a bit short-staffed.

What’s a queen to do when there’s so much to do and so few hands on deck? She recalls her son from “retirement” and makes him work, that’s what she does.

Prince Andrew met with Liu Xiaoming, China’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, to convey her condolences to President Xi Jinping and the Chinese people on Saturday.

Her Majesty The Queen sent an encouraging message to President Xi and Chinese people: At the critical time of fighting #coronavirus, I express my sincere sympathy for Chinese people, and pray for the speedy control and victory over the virus. It was conveyed by Duke of York. pic.twitter.com/RZItxQ26WS — Liu Xiaoming (@AmbLiuXiaoMing) February 8, 2020

“At the critical time of fighting coronavirus, I express my sincere sympathy for Chinese people, and pray for the speedy control and victory over the virus,” she said, adding that she was “very concerned” about the novel coronavirus epidemic and understood the fight against it was now at a crucial stage.

Reactions to the meeting came fast and furious on Twitter:

My sympathies, Your Excellency. While the MSS is the foolish and dedicated foe of the West, even Li does not deserve Prince Andrew. Please accept our apologies. — Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) February 8, 2020

Do say hello to the pedo for us — 🇮🇪let them fly business class🇭🇰 (@decminhk) February 8, 2020

I think this was lost in translation. What HH The Queen actually meant was to sacrifice her least favorite son to the Coronavirus. — æ (@sklogw42) February 8, 2020

You know this is a veiled insult, right? — 🇮🇪🇭🇰odaiwai 😷 ᴉɐʍᴉɐpo (@odaiwai) February 8, 2020

Following a trainwreck of an interview on BBC’s Newsnight program in which Prince Andrew failed to robustly defend himself against allegations of sexual abuse of minors and his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the 59-year-old announced he was stepping back from public duties “for the foreseeable future” in November 2019.

Prince Andrew is likely to have his head first on the chopping board when his brother Charles finally becomes king.

Prince Charles reportedly wants to cull the royal family and reduce the number of working royals by close to a dozen.