Amid the coronavirus outbreak in China, a community in the Sichuan city of Dazhou has sealed itself off from the rest of the world, save a single entrance/exitway.

Upon that road, they have built a 30-meter-long “disinfection tunnel” with two passages for vehicles and two for pedestrians.

With other avenues closed, anyone wanting to enter the community must have their temperature checked and proceed through one of the tunnels where, at the very least, they’ll have a nice shower/car wash.

The set-up was built at the cost of 150,000 yuan ($21,000) to protect the health of some 11,000 households.

