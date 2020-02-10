Following an extended Spring Festival break, Shanghai is now getting back to work… sorta.

While the national holiday may have officially come to an end on Monday, many companies in Shanghai have not resumed work because of continued fears surrounding the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.

Other companies have told employees to work from home.

So Monday didn’t see a typical Shanghai weekday rush hour. Instead, a significantly sparser crowd hit the street, all wearing masks and some dragging along disinfectant.

Things were even more strikingly stark on the Shanghai subway where metro authorities said that the number of passengers was down 80 percent on Monday morning compared with the typical weekday average.

“I’m not surprised to see that there are only a few Metro passengers this morning, because many companies have not yet returned to work,” one commuter told Shine.cn. “In my own company, some people are still under home quarantine.”

Many workers left Shanghai just ahead of the virus outbreak to spend the Chinese New Year holiday with their families.

Upon arriving back in town, they’ve been required to self-isolate in their homes for 14 days, making it difficult to head back into the office.

So far, Shanghai has reported 299 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. 48 patients have recovered.