The number of Wuhan coronavirus cases in China has now surged above 40,000, according to official data from Monday at 2 pm.

Nearly 3,000 new infections have been added over the past 24 hours, as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread at about the same pace as it has for the past week.

97 new deaths have reported, making the last 24 hours the deadliest on record for the outbreak.

The total death toll is now up to 909 and may pass the 1,000-mark by Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, the total number of suspected cases is holding pretty steady, though about 4,000 new suspected cases have been reported over the last 24 hours.

The province of Hubei continues to account for the majority of these numbers with 29,631 infections and 871 deaths.

Wuhan alone has seen 16,902 cases and 681 deaths. The second-most affected city is Huanggang with 45 deaths.

Three other provinces have now passed the 1,000 infection mark, Guangdong (1,151), Zhejiang (1,092), and Henan (1,073).

Six deaths have been reported in Henan. Meanwhile, seven deaths have been reported in the province of Heilongjiang out of only 331 confirmed cases.

In brighter news, the number of those who have recovered from the virus and have been released from the hospital is also rising at a record pace. Over the last 24 hours, 712 patients have been cured, bringing the total tally up to 3,364.