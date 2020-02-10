Chinese netizens are calling for one woman in Wuhan to receive the ultimate punishment after video surfaced online of her spitting onto a doorknob in her apartment community.

Footage from Saturday night shows the woman sneaking around the lobby door and evidently spewing saliva on the doorknob before cautiously creeping away while keeping an eye out for anyone who might have seen her.

After the video was sent to police, officers soon arrived in hazmat suits to sanitize the area.

It’s not clear at this time if the woman is infected with the virus, however, the community where she lives has reported 30 confirmed cases along with 90 individuals showing fever symptoms. Some residents are being kept in isolation in their own homes.

The Hubei government has warned that those who intentionally spread the coronavirus could face criminal penalties. This is a position that Weibo users certainly agree with.

“I think that these kinds of people should be shot,” reads one comment with more than 38,000 likes.

“Terrible! Is she trying to take revenge on society? She must be severely punished,” reads another with over 26,000 likes.