With any sort of public gathering canceled and even going outside not an option, one man helped residents of a high-rise apartment community in the locked-down Zhejiang city of Wenzhou celebrate the Lantern Festival on Saturday with an impromptu concert.

Footage of the dude performing on his balcony for his neighbors to hear has gone viral on Chinese social media. Some residents appeared to really dig it, waving around their cell phones like glow sticks.

However, local authorities apparently weren’t fans of the performance, declaring that such behavior should not be encouraged because it will increase the risk of droplet infection.