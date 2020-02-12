A doctor is being praised as a role model for other medical workers after literally working herself to death amid the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.

Xu Hui, deputy director of the Nanjing Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine, worked for 18 days straight before dying suddenly of exhaustion on February 7. She was 51 years old.

Following Xu’s death, the Communist Party secretary of Jiangsu province weighed in, “calling her a role model for other medics.”

Underneath a post about Xu’s death from Chinese tabloid the Global Times, Twitter users have questioned what sort of medical system would encourage doctors to kill themselves working:

“So the role model is to die? You’ll lose all of the medics pretty fast that way.”

“Anyone worked to the bone is good to no one including themselves at some point. I admire her dedication but I wish she worked in an environment where employees are looked after too, they’d have a better chance of staying healthy to care for more people.”

“Role model? Are you kidding me? She died for nothing! She could have been alive and save even more people.”

No, not a model. Dr.Xu Hui should obviously be lauded for her sacrifice but working 18 consecutive days is not a model. Being part of a healthcare system that pressures doctors to work such inhumane hours should invite critical reflection more than anything else. https://t.co/67ei97SOe5 — Jiayang Fan (@JiayangFan) February 12, 2020

On Weibo, netizens have voiced similar sentiments about Xu’s tragic death. “They are people, not machines. They get tired,” wrote one.

Earlier this month, a 28-year-old doctor in Hunan province was also hailed as a hero after dying from exhaustion after fighting against the virus outbreak on the frontlines for 10 days straight.