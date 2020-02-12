Unhappy that his birthday would not be properly celebrated because of the coronavirus outbreak, a man in Chongqing threatened to make a bang himself if he was not allowed to get his way.

The man, surnamed Wang, had wanted to host a 10-table birthday banquet to celebrate his 59th birthday on January 28, according to China’s official Xinhua news agency.

However, that idea was rejected by local officials because of a blanket prohibition against gatherings to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus.

Wang did not take this rationale well. On January 26, he went to the shop and bought some firecrackers and gasoline before heading over to the local village committee office.

There, following an unsuccessful argument with officials, he wrapped the firecrackers around his waist, poured the gasoline on his chest, and held up a lighter, threatening to set himself alight unless the cadres approved his birthday plans.

That didn’t happen, however, and Wang was instead arrested. He is now being prosecuted for “provoking trouble.”

It’s unclear how he did end up celebrating his bday.