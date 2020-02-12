With most people having now returned to their place of work following an extended Spring Festival holiday, it’s now looking quite easy to get a train seat.

Photos from trains just as they arrive in Shanghai show compartments completely deserted or almost so with attendants in face masks looking after only a few passengers.

The images stand in stark contrast to your typical scenes on trains in China, known for being full of people, noises, and smells.

Despite this desolation, China’s railway operator still apparently does not want to take any chances, suspending the sale of standing room only tickets on trains to prevent overcrowding amid the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.

Passengers have also been encouraged not to move between carriages.

[Images via ChinaNews]