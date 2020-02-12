Police at a checkpoint on an expressway heading into Shanghai discovered a woman hiding in the trunk of a car on Tuesday.

The woman had gone back to her hometown in Hubei province, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, for the Spring Festival holiday and was attempting to return to Shanghai, where she works, while avoiding being put into quarantine

Those arriving in Shanghai from Hubei are required to be kept in quarantine for 14 days.

Both the woman and her friend who was driving the car had their temperatures taken and did not show signs of fever.

They have both been taken into quarantine.