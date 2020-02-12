With the release of official statistics from Wednesday, the question now on everyone’s mind is, has the Wuhan coronavirus finally peaked?

For the second straight day, the number of new reported cases has declined — now all the way down to 2,039 new confirmed cases over the past 24 hours, the lowest figure since January 30.

Meanwhile, the total number of suspected cases has dropped precipitously. Down from 21,675 on Tuesday to 16,067 on Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the number of new confirmed cases (red) and suspected cases (purple) reported each day in China:

While these figures would seem to hint towards a trend, the virus’s death toll has not yet slowed down.

97 new deaths were reported over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths attributed to the virus up to 1,114.

In brighter news, the number of those who have recovered from the virus and been discharged from the hospital is also at a record high with 822 people being cured over the past 24 hours, bringing that total tally up to 4,820.