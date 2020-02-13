You can now add concealing coronavirus symptoms or information to the list of ways that you can hurt your social credit score in China.

The city of Hangzhou has blacklisted nine residents on its local credit information platform for one year for offenses including failing to truthfully disclose their personal details, violating quarantine, and hiding symptoms during the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.

Those nine individuals have also been publicly shamed by having their full names and part of their ID card numbers posted, along with a description of the penalty they will face.

According to Chinese state media, a number of other Chinese cities and provinces have joined Hangzhou in tying coronavirus crimes with local social credit systems, including in Anhui, Jiangsu, Jilin, Chongqing, and Shanghai.

Individuals can be blacklisted for not disclosing their presence in one of the key areas affected by the virus and for not revealing that they have come into contact with someone infected or suspected to be infected by the virus.

While some have attempted to hide details about their travels from authorities, earlier this week, police at a checkpoint on an expressway leading into Shanghai discovered a woman hiding her whole body in the trunk of a car, trying to avoid quarantine after having visited Hubei province over the Spring Festival break.