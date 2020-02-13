If you’re walking around out on the Bund without a mask on, you’ll now receive a talking to from a flying drone or landbound robot.

Police in Shanghai’s Huangpu district have started to utilize robotic friends to ensure that everyone is obeying the government’s order to wear face masks amid the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.

The drone and robot have the added benefit of keeping human officers away from potential harm.

This isn’t the first time that drones have been called on in the fight against the coronavirus. Last month, traffic police in Jiangsu province also used them to remind pedestrians to wear masks.

Meanwhile, you may recognize the brave robot. Equipped with face recognition technology, this cute little guy has been on patrol on the Bund and on East Nanjing Road since last year.

[Images via Shine.cn]