In a touching video from the rainy streets of Wuhan, a husband drives behind his wife, using his headlights to light her way to work at the hospital.

The wife has quarantined herself from her family, worried that she may catch the coronavirus through her job and subsequently infect her husband and children.

She stays at a hotel and walks to work each day.

Since she refuses to get in the car with her husband, he’s decided to drive behind her each evening as she makes the trek to begin her night shift.

The wife says that when she gets back from work, her husband has a cooked meal waiting for her at her hotel room.

They never speak to each other in person, relying on video chat to communicate.