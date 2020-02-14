A nine-month-old girl who had been infected with the Wuhan coronavirus was discharged from a Beijing hospital on Friday after recovering from the illness.

The infant had traveled with her family from Wuhan to Beijing last month.

Her father was running a fever when he arrived at their hotel on January 20. He was later diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Both the girl and her mother started showing symptoms on January 25. They were later diagnosed with the virus along with her sister.

Local news outlets were on hand on Friday when the nine-month-old was finally discharged from the hospital along with her mother and sister. Her father had previously recovered and been released.

For the time being, the family will stay at a designated quarantine hotel in Beijing for further observation.

So far, Beijing has reported 372 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. 79 patients have recovered while three have died.