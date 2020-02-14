After being released from the hospital, a man in Shanghai who was infected with the Wuhan virus has gone straight into criminal detention.

The 50-year-old man, surnamed Li, returned to his home in Shanghai’s Jinshan district on January 25 following a trip to Hubei province.

Over the next six days, he repeatedly visited the hospital for treatment for a cough and other symptoms. However, he never revealed his trip to Hubei to the doctors.

It was only on February 4 that he was finally diagnosed with the coronavirus.

In the intervening time, Li had made several trips to public places.

Because he did not come forward, a total of 55 people who were in contact with him have been put under isolation and observation.

Li was cured of the virus and discharged from the hospital on February 13, only to be picked up by police who have launched a criminal investigation into his actions.

All across China, localities have been introducing punishments for those who conceal coronavirus symptoms or fail to disclose their trips to Hubei. In Hangzhou, such offenders have even landed on a social credit blacklist.