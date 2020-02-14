Following Thursday’s extreme surge caused by a change in classification, Wuhan coronavirus numbers have returned back to their previous levels on Friday.

121 new deaths were reported across China on Thursday. However, 108 deaths were also removed from the total because they had been double-counted, according to China’s National Health Commission, leading to an increase in the death toll of just 13.

The statistical error occurred after Hubei province decided to consider those “clinically diagnosed” with the coronavirus as part of the confirmed total.

Previously, that had not been the case as only those diagnosed with nucleic acid tests had been counted as confirmed.

That change led to a dramatic jump in the number of confirmed cases, exploding by 15,155 on Thursday.

On Friday, the number of new confirmed cases was back down to just 4,054.

Meanwhile, the total suspected case tally continues to drop and is now down to just 10,109, giving observers hope that the virus really has reached its peak and that Thursday’s surge was just a statistical aberration that cost the party secretaries of both Hubei and Wuhan their jobs.

974 more patients recovered from the disease and were released from the hospital on Thursday, bringing the total number cured up to 6,889.