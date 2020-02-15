Being cooped up inside with nothing much to do because of the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak has evidently given Chinese netizens the opportunity to come up with yet another inane fitness challenge.

This challenge involves tying headphone wires around your waist to demonstrate that weeks of isolation and quarantine have not affected your figure.

On Weibo, the hashtag for the “Headphone Wire Waist Challenge” has garnered 76 million views and dozens of submissions:

If you can’t find your headphones, you can also make do with other cords.

However, Weibo users have pointed out some potential flaws in using this method as a fitness test:

“Sorry, I just have AirPods.”

“Isn’t this just a challenge to see who has the longest headphones?”

If you find this challenge too easy, here are some other ways to put your body parts to the test, beginning with the infamous A4 Waist:

100-yuan Wrist:

iPhone 6 Legs:

Coin Collarbone:

Behind the Back Belly Button Grab:

Behind the Back Breast Grab:

And, of course, the One Finger Challenge (nsfw).