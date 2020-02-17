Another 70 cases of the Wuhan coronavirus have been confirmed aboard a cruise ship quarantined off the coast of the Japanese port of Yokohama, bringing the total number of infections discovered on that unfortunate vessel up to 355.

The Diamond Princess easily represents the largest concentration of coronavirus cases outside of China. Singapore comes in second with 75 cases. Heck, Shanghai only has 322 cases. The entire province of Hebei, just 301.

Passengers have been under quarantine aboard the ship since February 3, a decision made by the Japanese government which has proven controversial with many believing that it has contributed to the virus’s spread rather than preventing it.

The quarantine period is technically supposed to come to an end on February 19, though it’s unclear if that period will be lengthened. Typically, individuals have been kept in isolation for 14 days following their last close contact with someone infected by the virus.

With new cases being reported every day on the vessel, it seems like the quarantine could go on in perpetuity, though the Japanese government has yet to announce any change in plan.

Around 400 of the passengers are Americans and the US has become the first country to move to evacuate and repatriate its citizens.

On Monday morning, two aircraft chartered by the US government left the Tokyo airport, carrying more than 300 American passengers who had been quarantined on the boat for weeks.

Those passengers will have to remain in quarantine for two weeks upon arriving back in the US.

Meanwhile, those Americans who have instead chosen to wait it out on the Diamond Princess have been told that they’ll have to wait until two weeks after they get off the ship to fly back to the US.

At least 40 of the American passengers on the ship have been infected with the coronavirus. The State Department said that 14 of those infected were being flown back to the US on one of the planes while being kept separated from the other passengers.

The whole saga has befuddled and infuriated some of the passengers, including Matthew Smith who has taken his complaints to Twitter:

instead wants to take us off without testing, fly us back to the U.S. with a bunch of other untested people, and then stick us in 2 more weeks of quarantine? How does that make any sense at all? — Matthew Smith (@mjswhitebread) February 15, 2020

OMG! US Gov't said they would not put anyone on the planes who was symptomatic, and they ended up knowingly and intentionally putting on 14 people who actually have the virus. Decision not to be evacuated = best decision ever! — Matthew Smith (@mjswhitebread) February 17, 2020

Other evacuation flights for passengers that are residents of Israel, Hong Kong, Canada, and Australia are also in the works.

Meanwhile, the Japanese government has given away an iPhone to each cabin on the ship, so that passengers will able to use an app created by Japan’s health ministry.

In another perk, the cruise ship’s operator, Princess Cruises, has announced it would give all passengers future travel credit for a voyage of equal value to this ill-fated one… though we imagine that most might be a bit sick of cruises at this point.