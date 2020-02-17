One of China’s most famous chicken farmers has lent his support to the fight against the coronavirus.

Farmer Shang Yukang from Gansu province has become one of a number of rural internet stars in China by showcasing his daily life and by scattering feed so that his chickens come together to form various patterns or messages.

In this case, Shang used a thousand of his chickens to spell out the characters for “China” and “jiayou,” a catch-all exhortation of encouragement in a trying time for many across the country.

Shang has also made a difference by donating 3,000 eggs from his farm to front-line medical workers.