Reports now indicate that China will indeed postpone the yearly gathering of its rubber-stamp parliament in Beijing because of the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.

The National People’s Congress (NPC) typically meets each year in early March to ratify decisions that have largely already been approved beforehand by the central government.

However, China’s official Xinhua news agency reported on Monday that the NPC standing committee would discuss delaying the gathering later this month, a very strong indication that the meeting will be pushed back from its scheduled start date of March 5.

Thousands of delegates arrive from around the country for the NPC meeting, something that would pose a problem for a city that is currently requiring all returnees to self-isolate for two weeks.

The NPC typically meets at around the same time as the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Congress (CPPCC) in a political extravaganza known as the Two Sessions. Xinhua reports that the CPPCC is also discussing postponement.

Meanwhile, the NPC standing committee will continue along with official business. At a meeting next week, they will reportedly make permanent a temporary ban on wildlife trade and the consumption of wild animals.

The coronavirus is believed to have originated from a wet market in Wuhan where multiple species of wildlife were kept together in the same space, providing fertile ground for dangerous viruses to jump from species to another, mutating along the way and eventually finding a human host.