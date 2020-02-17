With the coronavirus taking a heavy toll on front-line medical workers, the city government of Wuhan has sparked anger online after announcing how it will be showing its sympathies for those who have lost their lives fighting the outbreak.

On Monday, the Wuhan Municipal Committee’s Organization Department explained some of the measures it was taking to aid the families of those medics who have been infected or killed by the virus.

One of those measures is “sympathy payments” with medical personnel who have become infected with the coronavirus receiving 3,000 yuan ($429) while the families of those medics who have died will receive 5,000 yuan ($716).

On Weibo, netizens were shocked by the paltry amount:

“This is disgraceful. It’s not even worth the offer.”

“Is this missing a few zeros?”

“So the life of a doctor is only worth 5,000 yuan now?”

Other Weibo users have noted that this is a “sympathy payment” and not a proper compensation payment. “It’s not much, but it’s better than nothing,” shrugged one netizen.

Last week, China revealed that more than 1,700 medical workers had been infected with the coronavirus. 1,502 of those personnel are from Hubei province and 1,102 from Wuhan alone.

Six medics have also died from the virus including Li Wenliang, the whistleblower doctor who was one of the first to sound warnings about the coronavirus, only to be summoned by police for “spreading rumors.”