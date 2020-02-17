Thanks to the efforts of a concerned neighbor, a golden retriever is now doing fine after being trapped at home alone without food or water when its owner was caught up in the coronavirus crisis.

That neighbor, surnamed Xu, said that she had first noticed the dog in an adjacent apartment in Guangzhou on January 24.

Then, three days later, she saw it again, lying on the windowsill looking hungry and sickly.

Suspecting that the dog’s owner had become stuck somewhere amid the Wuhan virus outbreak, Xu took it upon herself to feed the poor animal, tying sausages and bottles of water to a clothesline pole and passing them across the gap from her window.

Xu continued to feed the animal for six consecutive days while trying to get in touch with the owner.

Finally, it was discovered that the dog’s owner had indeed become trapped in Wuhan because of the virus outbreak causing public transport options out of the city to shut down.

The owner eventually got in touch with the property management office and told them to open the apartment and rescue the pet.

It’s unclear why the owner had not done this sooner or what kind of provisions had originally been left behind for the dog.

The golden retriever has been taken to a local pet center where it is being cared for and has a friend. Xu also stops by to check on it.