As the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak continues to rage on, the number of confirmed cases in China has now climbed above 70,000.

On Monday morning, Chinese health authorities reported 2,048 new confirmed cases and 105 new deaths from the virus.

That brings the death toll up to 1,772. It looks like it will be above 2,000 by midweek.

1,696 of those deaths have been in Hubei province and 1,309 in the epicenter of Wuhan alone.

The number of suspected coronavirus cases continues to steadily decline, now down to 7,264.

Chinese health authorities have forecast that the outbreak will peak sometime this month and be over by April.

1,650 patients have been reported discharged from the hospital after recovery in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of individuals cured up to 11,076.