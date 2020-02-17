If you are taking a taxi or a bus in Shanghai, you are now required to wear a mask.

This latest precaution against the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak comes after all metro passengers were required to wear masks earlier this month.

Those passengers who are not wearing masks will be refused services.

Drivers also must wear masks as well. They can no longer drive passengers outside of the city’s borders.

Passengers are also being encouraged to pay via Alipay or WeChat Pay, instead of using cash or transportation cards.

So far, 332 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Shanghai. 161 patients have recovered and been discharged from the hospital, four are in serious condition and 14 are critical.