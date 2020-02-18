There is still no word on when schools in Shanghai will physically open back up amid the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak, however, students’ extended winter break will be coming to an end next month.

The Shanghai Education Commission announced on Tuesday that primary and secondary schools will begin online teaching on March 2.

Earlier, the city government had said that the spring semester would not begin until February 17 at the absolute earliest before declaring that classes would be resuming in February.

There’s still been no date announced for when the city’s schools will physically open back to students.

To make up for the time missed, students have been given additional winter break homework to complete.

The move to delay the start of the semester was made to protect the health of students and prevent the further spread of the coronavirus.

Shanghai currently has reported 333 confirmed coronavirus cases, infecting kids as young as 7 months old.