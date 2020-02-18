Chickens are not the only ones lending their support to China amid the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.

The 555-meter-tall Lotte World Tower in Seoul recently lit up with a message in Chinese characters: “Wuhan, jiayou!”

Jiayou (加油) is a catch-all phrase of encouragement in Chinese. Residents of Wuhan have been shouting the very same thing to each other from their apartment windows while living in effective isolation.

It’s worth noting that the building’s developer, Lotte, had some trouble with China a few years back.

The South Korean conglomerate angered Beijing by handing over land for the building of a US-backed anti-missile defense system, leading to its supermarkets across China being closed for inspection and boycotted by consumers.

It was only two years later that China lifted economic sanctions against the company.

On Weibo, Chinese netizens have sent out their thanks to South Korea.

“Recently, all of our neighbors have been very friendly. Thank you!” writes one Weibo user.