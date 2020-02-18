Officials in Henan province have admitted that a situation was not quite handled properly after video leaked online of a villager tied up to a wall for not wearing a face mask.

In the footage, a worker in a hazmat suit is seen shouting at the villager as another secures the ropes keeping him stuck tight to the pillar.

“You forgot to wear a mask! Do you want to live? Even if you don’t want to live, other people still do!” shouts the clearly furious worker.

Officials in the Henan city of Puyang later responded to the footage, explaining that the villager frequently went through an inspection checkpoint and never wore a mask, ignoring the warnings of staff.

However, they admitted that workers had “not properly” handled the situation, adding that police were looking into the matter and staff would be scolded and educated so that this does not happen again.