The Wuhan coronavirus outbreak reached a promising milestone on Wednesday with more new recoveries reported than infections.

Over the past 24 hours, 2,159 patients have been discharged from the hospital after recovering from the virus, compared with just 1,753 new confirmed cases.

Apart from a considerable spike last week caused by a change in how the virus was classified, the number of new infections has been gradually declining recently.

This trend helps to back up predictions made by Chinese experts that the outbreak will peak sometime this month and may be over by April.

Meanwhile, however, the outbreak has also reached another milestone with the death toll in China surpassing 2,000.

In about a month, the coronavirus has infected more than 74,000 people in China. 14,720 have now recovered.