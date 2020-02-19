China’s crackdown against mahjong amid the coronavirus outbreak has evidently now reached the level of public humiliation.

Footage from the town of Hexin in Chongqing prefecture shows four people walking down the street carrying a mahjong table on their shoulders while being followed by a police car.

As they walk, an officer is heard saying over loudspeaker, “During the epidemic, playing mahjong and cards is prohibited.”

“Is this the year 2020?” asked one Weibo user after watching the footage.

In response to the footage leaking online, a local government worker claimed that this was not an example of “parading through the streets” but of “disciplinary action.”

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, many localities across China have banned the playing of mahjong, the favorite pastime of the country’s middle-aged and elderly, resulting in more scenes reminiscent of the Cultural Revolution with village police raiding illegal games and using hammers to smash up mahjong tables.