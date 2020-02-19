After being cooped up inside because of the Covid-19 virus outbreak, a woman in Shanghai interrupted her isolation with a night of drinking… that ended her up in jail.

The woman had been made to self-isolate at her home in an apartment building in Shanghai’s Baoshan district, presumably after arriving back in the city from elsewhere in China.

Evidently unable to endure the quarantine without a little liquid courage, one night she went out for a few drinks.

She arrived back totally trashed and proceeded to clash with neighborhood security guards over a temperature check. Footage of the skirmish shows her screaming at the guards and even pushing one.

Because of her disorderly conduct she was arrested by police in Baoshan district.

When she had time to sober up in jail, she came to realize that in her drunkenness she had actually been trying to enter the wrong neighborhood. Whoops!