A touching video has hit the Chinese internet of a couple’s chance encounter in the hallway of a hospital in Xi’an.

The woman is a nurse at the hospital while her husband is a staff member at the hospital’s information department.

When he sees her in the hallway, he gives her a tap on the back but when she tries to go in for a hug he nudges her back, worried about the possibility of her becoming infected with the coronavirus.

Instead, the couple opt to shake hands. The woman then waves to her husband until he’s out of sight.

This is the most heartwarming video to come out of the coronavirus outbreak since a husband posted footage of himself escorting his wife to work at a hospital in Wuhan by driving behind her in a car with the headlights on.

The wife had quarantined herself from her family and refused to get in a car with her husband, so he figured out a way that he could still be with her.