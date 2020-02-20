A 7-month-old girl in Shanghai has been discharged from the hospital after recovering from the Covid-19 virus.

The infant became infected with the virus when her paternal grandparents came to town from Wuhan to celebrate the Spring Festival holiday.

She was diagnosed on February 3 and ended up spending more than two weeks at the Children’s Hospital of Fudan University without her parents, who were also diagnosed with the virus and treated at a different hospital.

The director of the hospital’s infectious disease said that it was necessary to give the girl extra care because she was so young.

On her first night, a nurse had to stay with her the whole night to make sure that she got some sleep.

The girl’s parents had been discharged from their hospital several days previously. They arrived on Thursday to take their baby back home.

Shanghai’s health commission has reported that 13 coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals in the city over the past 24 hours. That’s compared against only one new infection.

In total, Shanghai has reported 333 coronavirus cases with 199 patients being discharged upon recovery.