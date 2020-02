Stuck inside because of the Covid-19 virus outbreak, a couple of women in Chengdu decided to let off some steam ealier this month with an impromptu, cross-residential-community dance battle.

Video posted onto Chinese social media shows one woman in a green sweater shaking spastically at her window while another woman in orange does the same from across the community. A few floors down, there’s also a dude waving back and forth.

Honestly, we’re not sure who won this engagement.