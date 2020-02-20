Two passengers who were on the coronavirus-infested cruise ship quarantined off the coast of Japan have died, becoming the first casualties of that ill-fated voyage.

The passengers were an 87-year-old man and an 84-year-old woman, according to local media reports. Both were Japanese.

It’s reported that the man was hospitalized on February 11 while the woman was taken to the hospital the following day.

A whopping 621 people on the Diamond Princess have been diagnosed with the Covid-19 virus or about one in every six on board.

The cruise ship easily represents the largest concentration of coronavirus cases outside of China. It’s now seen more diagnosed cases than any city outside of the epicenter of Hubei province, more even than the totals of all but eight Chinese provinces.

Passengers were put under quarantine aboard the ship on February 3 off the coast of the port city of Yokohama, a decision by the Japanese government that dramatically failed to prevent the spread of the virus.

The quarantine period ended on Wednesday. Hundreds have left the boat. Various countries are in the process of arranging flights to evacuate their nationals.

Some countries, like the United States and Australia, have already done so. These evacuees will have to spend another two weeks in quarantine before finally returning home.