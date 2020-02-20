Local officials in Hubei province have apologized after the nationwide crackdown on mahjong got out of hand once again.

Amid the Covid-19 virus outbreak, many localities have banned mahjong, fearing that groups of people gathering to fiddle around with tiles will result in the virus spreading further.

That’s the case in Hubei’s Xiaochang county where epidemic officers were filmed walking into a home on February 13 with a three-person family sitting around a table playing mahjong and starting a fight.

The video shows one officer smashing a teacup on the table after efforts to persuade the family to stop their game failed.

Immediately, the younger man responds by chucking something at the officer before grappling with another.

Facing online criticism for the harsh raid against a small family playing mahjong together, county officials said on Tuesday that the incident was not handled properly by some of the epidemic control staff.

The township’s director has twice visited the family’s door to apologize for how things went down.

Similar sorts of raids have been carried out in villages around China with officers smashing mahjong tables with hammers and axes.

Over in Chongqing, four people who were caught playing mahjong together were recently forced to parade down a street while carrying a table on their shoulders.