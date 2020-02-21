It is safe to say that the current stagnation in the city has forced many of us to give up on daily fruit shopping and stock up on frozen goods. But the variety doesn’t have to end with dumplings and spring rolls!

While many of us still limit our time spent outdoors, the best way to shop remains online. That’s where Sam’s Club comes to our aid. The members-only store offers the highest quality products meticulously selecting imported and local food suitable for any diet.

Amidst the health concerns, frozen food is a safer alternative to fresh items and guarantees there are no harmful bacteria lurking in the products.

Frozen produce can be just as nutritious and healthy as their fresh counterparts and get you feeling like a real Masterchef in the kitchen. If you were looking for a good moment to impress your flatmates with a lavish meal – it is certainly now.

All frozen food at Sam’s Club is sourced from the origin and immediately flash frozen right after cleaning. This way, the freshness, and nutritional value stay intact!

Best part? You can shop from the comfort of your sofa by opening Sam’s Club app on your phone. No mask needed.

Check out two simple and healthy frozen food recipes created by Sam’s Club chefs that will brighten up your kitchen life. You can get all the necessary ingredients by becoming a member and shopping at Sam’s Club.

Pan-fried Sablefish with broccoli, okra and mashed potatoes

Quick-frozen at the ocean, Sablefish fillet is a safe and delicious ingredient that can be prepared in many ways. It is also a popular ingredient for baby food with rich nutrients!

Ingredients are all sustainably harvested directly from the source, so you can enjoy it with a peace of mind.

Ingredients:

Member’s Mark American Sablefish Fillets x 200g

Member’s Mark Potato x 1

Youye Broccoli x 5 florets

Member’s Mark Okra x 3 pcs

Any other vegetables you enjoy (optional)

Makes 1-2 servings.

Sam’s Club offers all the ingredients needed to prepare the dish:

Member’s Mark American Sablefish Fillets 850g RMB258.9

Member’s Mark Potatoes 1.5kg RMB16.8

Youye Broccoli 600g RMB12.9

Member’s Mark Okra 500g RMB19.8

Check out the instructions in the video below!

Mixed Berries Smoothie

Southern Sun Triple Mix Berries is a delicious mix of berries carefully selected and frozen at the source. As one of the most popular choices for yoghurt and cereal, these rich berries are loaded with antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, dietary fibre, and many other nutrients.

Frozen berries can be a great alternative for a healthy diet if you don’t have fresh fruits. This recipe for a mixed berries smoothie is a refreshing and healthy combination of fruits and milk that is easy to make. Even the kids love it!

Ingredients:

Southern Sun Triple Mix Berries x 100g

Dole Philippines Banana x 1 (or more for those with an extra sweet tooth)

Member’s Mark Whole Milk x 200g (or Member’s Mark Skimmed Milk)

Morphy Richards Portable Juicing Cup (or any kind of juice blender/mixer you have at home)

Makes 1-2 servings.

Southern Sun Triple Mix Berries 1.36kg RMB48

Dole Philippines Banana 1.4kg RMB19.9

Morphy Richards Portable Juicing Cup RMB189

Member’s Mark Whole Milk 1L*6 RMB49.8

Get your ingredients at Sam’s Club and get cooking!

