While the Chinese internet has praised the country’s medical workers as heroes amid the Covid-19 virus outbreak, netizens certainly aren’t fans of some controversial new policies that will reward the children of those medics.

The city of Datong in Shanxi province has announced that all those children of medical workers who go to Hubei province to fight on the frontlines against the coronavirus will receive an additional 30 points on their high school entrance, called the zhongkao (中考).

That move comes after the government of Hubei province announced a similar measure earlier this month, rewarding all children of medical workers with an extra 10 points on the zhongkao.

Additional points being given on the zhongkao or gaokao (China’s university entrance exam) is always an extremely sensitive subject in China, where there’s high competition for comparatively few spots at top institutions.

Despite nationwide adoration and support of medical workers, this case was no exception with the Datong policy receiving overwhelming criticism on Weibo:

“What did the children whose parents aren’t medical workers do wrong? Isn’t it better to give preferential treatment to the medical workers themselves?”

“The rewards should go to the medical workers, not giving children extra points, especially so many. Luckily, it is not on the gaokao. That would be too unfair.”

“Why not add 100 points?”