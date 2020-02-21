In yet another example of how WeChat is taking over all of life’s tasks, traffic police in Shanghai will now be using the ubiquitous app to resolve accidents.

When an accident occurs, traffic police officers will establish a WeChat group and invite the parties involved along with their agents.

All information sharing and negotiation will be done through this group rather than meeting face-to-face, Shanghai’s traffic police announced on Friday.

If an officer needs to ask anyone questions, that will be done through WeChat video call.

When an official decision is made, an officer will simply take a picture of the paper and send it to the group.

This all means that the parties will never have to meet together in the same room, another way of preventing the spread of the Covid-19 virus by cutting down on all types of public gatherings.