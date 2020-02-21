A doctor in Wuhan who had postponed his marriage to fight on the frontlines against the Covid-19 outbreak has died after becoming infected with the virus.

Peng Yinhua, a specialist at the First People’s Hospital of Jiangxia District of Wuhan, was hospitalized on January 25. Five days later, his condition worsened and he was sent to another hospital for urgent treatment.

He died there on Thursday evening. He was 29 years old.

Chinese media has uncovered that Peng and his fiancée had planned to hold their wedding on February 1 but decided to postpone it when the coronavirus outbreak began.

His fiancée is pregnant with their child.

Local health and hospital officials have sent out their deep condolences to Peng’s family while Chinese netizens around the country have been moved by his tragic story, labeling Peng a “hero” and “martyr.”

Peng is at least the eighth medical worker to die from the coronavirus in China. Earlier this week, the virus claimed the life of the head of one hospital in Wuhan.