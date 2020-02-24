Schools in Shanghai are now gearing up for an unusual start to the spring semester next week.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, Shanghai schools remain closed indefinitely, however, online classes are scheduled to begin on March 2 for all primary and secondary students.

While there will be download option, these online classes will be primarily conducted through the television, with each grade given one cable channel each.

Mindful of not forcing kids to stare at screens for too long, these classes will only be about 20 minutes in length. Five or six classes will be shown each day to each grade level with a 20-minute break in between each.

A trial class is set for screening on Tuesday morning. It will feature a doctor demonstrating to students how they should protect themselves from the coronavirus, a primary student showing how her life has been during the epidemic, and a principal telling students how this online learning thing will work.

Books for these classes are currently being disinfected, packaged, and distributed to students.

Parents can either go to schools to collect the books directly or, preferably, have them delivered to their homes.

It’s not clear how long it will be before schools in Shanghai formally open once again.