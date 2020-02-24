Things have nearly returned to normal on Shanghai’s roads with familiar traffic jams plaguing rush hour on Monday morning.

While the city technically went back to work two weeks ago following a Spring Festival holiday that was extended because of the Covid-19 virus outbreak, some businesses postponed reopening while many told their employees to work for home.

It appears that now, however, workers are being told to start coming back into the office.

Vehicle traffic during Monday morning rush hour was about 80 to 90 percent of normal levels, Shanghai traffic police reported with congestion returning to a number of important intersections.

Meanwhile, metro ridership on Monday morning was up 65 percent from last week, though the number of commuters was still only 30 percent of what it typically is.

This rise in commuters comes as the number of new confirmed coronavirus cases in Shanghai has dropped to almost zero.

There were no new infections reported on Sunday and just one on Saturday.