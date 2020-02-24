While the number of new confirmed Covid-19 virus cases may be declining in China, outbreaks have now started up in countries around the world.

Over the weekend, the number of infections in Italy suddenly rose up to more than 150 as the Italian government put the worst-hit areas in the northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto on lockdown, imposing fines on anyone caught trying to enter or leave the areas.

Four deaths have now been reported in the country.

In South Korea, the number of cases is now over 760 in an outbreak which evidently began with a “super-spreader” at a Daegu-based cult. Several countries have imposed travel bans against those arriving from South Korea and some airlines have canceled routes to Seoul.

Iran is also dealing with its own outbreak. The country has reported 43 infections and eight deaths, prompting its neighbors to cut off travel links.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers from outside of mainland China:

Japan: 838 cases (681 from Diamond Princess cruise ship), four deaths.

South Korea: 763 cases, seven deaths.

Italy: 152 cases, four deaths.

Singapore: 89 cases.

Hong Kong: 74 cases, two deaths.

Iran: 43 cases, eight deaths.

US: 35 cases

Thailand: 35 cases.

Taiwan: 28 cases, one death.

Australia: 23 cases.

Malaysia: 22 cases.

Vietnam: 16 cases.

Germany: 16 cases.

United Arab Emirates: 13 cases.

United Kingdom: 13 cases.

France: 12 cases, one death.

Macao: 10 cases

Canada: 10 cases.

Philippines: three cases, one death.

Kuwait: three cases.

India: three cases.

Russia: two cases.

Spain: two cases.

Lebanon: one case.

Israel: one case.

Afghanistan: one case

Bahrain: one case

Belgium: one case.

Nepal: one case.

Sri Lanka: one case.

Sweden: one case.

Cambodia: one case.

Finland: one case.

Egypt: one case.

Meanwhile, in China, there have only been 416 new confirmed cases and 620 new suspected cases reported over the last 24 hours, holding steady with numbers last week following a steep drop that caused some to question official government data.

The death count, however, still remains high. 151 new deaths have been reported in the past day, bringing the total number of those killed in China by the epidemic up to 2,596.

Nearly 2,000 new recoveries have been reported with the total tally of those released from the hospital in China now almost at 25,000 patients.