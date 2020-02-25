The coronavirus that initially began at a Wuhan wet market has now caused hundreds of tourists to become stuck in their hotel all the way over on the island of Tenerife.

One thousand guests at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel have been placed in isolation after one Italian man who was staying at the four-star seafront hotel tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, according to local media reports.

Guests at the hotel received a letter from management stating that they must stay in their rooms. Police are reportedly not allowing anyone in or out of the hotel.

One British tourist at the hotel described her trip to the Canary Island as a “holiday from hell.”

After a cruise ship was quarantined off the coast of Japan for more than two weeks, resulting in nearly 700 passengers becoming infected with the virus, there are worries that lockdowns like these will become more and more frequent as coronavirus outbreaks flare up around the globe.

The infected man at the hotel came from Italy which has put a number of towns on lockdown in its northern regions following a spike in cases.

Spain itself has so far recorded four confirmed cases, three on outlying islands and one in Catalonia on Tuesday.