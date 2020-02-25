In a remarkable display of solidarity, a Mr. Bean impersonator has remained in Wuhan for the entire coronavirus outbreak, making videos from his apartment to keep up the spirits of the Chinese people.

British actor Nigel Dixon is big in China. Known as Mr. Pea (逗逗先生), he has more than 9 million followers on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok.

Dixon flew to Wuhan in January to sightsee and visit friends over the Chinese New Year.

However, his stay in the city has been extended by the virus outbreak. While he’s had the opportunity to return back home, he’s insisted on staying at the epicenter.

“Britain sent a plane to pick up British people here in Wuhan. A lot of my family advised me to go back home, but I said no,” he says.

“On a humanity level, I worry for the people of Wuhan and China as a whole. To leave now makes me feel I would be running away and turning my back on China.” Unlike the Rowan Atkinson character he emulates, Mr. Pea is not silent. In one video, he sings “You Are My Sunshine” to the camera, inserting in the line, “You are the reason why I’m in Wuhan.”