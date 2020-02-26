Amid the dark days of the coronavirus outbreak in China, a young boy has been captured doing something truly inspiring.

In the footage from a Chinese street (which we really, really hope was not staged), a scooter pulls up alongside a trash can and a kid gets off to throw away a plastic bottle.

However, rather than chucking it straight into the bin, he hands it over to a scrap collector who is busy looking for digging through the garbage, looking for things to salvage.

The boy then looks at the scrap collector and notices that he’s not wearing a facemask.

Without delay, the kid then runs back over to the scooter, snatches a mask, and hands it over to the man. He even helps him put it on.

“The youth of our country is strong!” reads the top comment in one Weibo thread about the video.