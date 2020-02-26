Typically elderly people in China enjoy hanging out together outdoors under the sun, however, the coronavirus outbreak has forced a different alignment.

At a residential community in Hangzhou, elderly residents are not being allowed to sit close to one another and instead have each had a parking space assigned to them where they can sit on chairs and enjoy the sun.

These images come in stark contrast to footage from a park in Nanning where hundreds have gathered to view cherry blossoms, causing netizens to sound the alarm.