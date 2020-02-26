Chinese netizens are questioning the priorities of some sightseers in Guangxi, accusing them of putting their lives and public safety at risk to go see cherry blossoms.

Since the start of the Covid-19 virus outbreak, large gatherings of all kinds have canceled and banned across China. Heck, even families playing mahjong together have faced the wrath of epidemic forces.

However, cherry trees blossoming at a forest park outside of the Guangxi capital of Nanning has drawn hundreds of people each day with at least 700 to 800 visitors there together at the same time.

Security guards at the park have chased away anyone not wearing a mask and asked that all other visitors keep their distance from one another.

Meanwhile, many Weibo users think that the tourists shouldn’t be going to the park at all:

“These people really do not fear death. They are ruining the hard work of so many medical workers.”

“Who allowed this scenic spot to open!!!”

“In the event of an epidemic, I recommend that these people go straight to prison for isolation and not be released until it’s finished. They are wasting the blood, sweat, and tears of medical workers!!!”

“Flowers bloom every year, I don’t know why anyone would take such risks.”

“Today, enjoy the scenery. Tomorrow, rest in a grave underneath the grass.”